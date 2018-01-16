Tructyre goes ‘live’ with e-jobsheet

Hot on the heels of its recent acquisition, Tructyre has gone ‘live’ with e-jobsheet to manage its direct fleet and third-party work amongst its tyre technician community.

Tructyre, a founding member of the UniSerV User Group, is now benefiting from the integration of e-jobsheet into CAM’s UniSerV platform, which will link it, where a connection exists on the TiDaeXTM platform, to its third-party customers. e-jobsheet will also assist Tructyre to service its direct customers as the app supports all functions required by a commercial tyre service provider – be it for breakdowns, planned work, supply only, inspections, as well as fleet audits.

Anne Parker, Group Business Support Manager of Tructyre and Chairwoman of the UniSerV User Group says, “Within a week of going ‘live’ with e-jobsheet, Tructyre was completing over 500 jobs amongst its fitting workforce each work day. We are really pleased with the way our tyre technicians have embraced the new platform so enthusiastically. And the clear benefit of using one digital tablet app across all of our tyre and fleet management needs gives us great confidence as well.”

Steve Daly, director of CAM International, comments, “Tructyre has been a driving force in the UniserV User Group and the company will continue to benefit from all the new developments to e-jobsheet around fleet audit and fleet management that will be coming on stream in 2018.”