TrustFord invests in Quick Lane franchise

Quick Lane Tyre & Autocentre has opened a new location in Prestwich today, following significant investment in the franchise from TrustFord.

The new site covers a space of 5,313 sq ft and takes over a vacant independent garage and car dealership on Bury New Road. It becomes the second UK franchised Quick Lane centre and will be joined by a third site when Quick Lane Bracknell opens its doors later this year.

Quick Lane centres service all makes and model of vehicle across 13 core maintenance and light repair services. Its centres are focused around giving customers back the thing they value most – time. This is done by providing rapid service and repair functions to a highly professional standard.

John Dines, UK operations director, Quick Lane commented: “We understand that people value products and services that give them time back into their day. We’re taking away the inconvenience of vehicle repair by offering a rapid service that fits around our customers’ busy lives. Our focus is on being brilliant at the basics and providing local motorists with transparency, convenience and confidence and this will be reflected in our new Prestwich site.”

Stuart Foulds, Chairman and Chief Executive of TrustFord, the investor behind the new Quick Lane centre, commented: “In line with the Quick Lane ethos, we’re committed to driving the standard in customer care. We know that efficiency and convenience are crucial for our customers, and are therefore committed to investing in the efficient delivery of highly professional and convenient servicing and maintenance.

“These new facilities give us the scale and resource to meet our customers’ servicing needs, and help Quick Lane deliver the excellent service it is known for.”

Quick Lane plans to open even more centres across the UK in the coming months, in addition to growing its footprint in Germany where two franchised sites are currently operational.