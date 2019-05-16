Twin E-CUBE presentations from TMG at Autopromotec 2019

Having already announced that their groundbreaking new generation 3 compact E-CUBE mobile tyre service unit will be making its debut on Italian soil at next week’s Autopromotec 2019 Show in Bologna.

Netherlands based Technomarketing Group (TMG) have taken their intended event presentation to an even higher level by deciding to include two types of fleet vehicles on their booth – a short body, low height Mercedes Vito with solar roof and a fully installed Volkswagen Crafter which will both be demonstrating the E-CUBE in different configurations.

TMG Managing Director, Ralph Dubbeldam says, “Having designed and produced the E-CUBE in partnership with Gaither Tool in North America as a totally new single unit dynamic concept for mobile tyre servicing vehicles that ensure exceptional working space for technicians inside their vehicles. The interest in this amazing new product has already been completely overwhelming following its initial appearances at both the Automechanika Show in Frankfurt and the SEMA Show in Las Vegas last year. Now we are showcasing this next generation of mobile tyre servicing equipment within the ‘global home’of tyre and wheel machinery – Italy.

However apart from the E-CUBE there’s going to be some other highly interesting pieces of equipment on-board for customers looking to offer more than just a roadside tyre replacement service. For example we’ll be showcasing our I-CUBE dual gas & aircon unit as well as a brand new and exclusive CTEK charger/Amp pumper that will ‘optimizea vehicle’s battery’ in just 45 minutes at the same time as a customer’s tyres are being serviced. As a result your company can sell three services at the same time ensuring highly profitable call-outs.”

At the same time TMG will be showcasing their established garage equipment ranges from their Winntec & Gaither at their booth.

Ralph concludes, “ We believe in a strong connection between future mobility and mobile service. The new generation of customer demands comfort and is ready to pay for it yet he does not want to sacrifice on quality. With that in mind we have developed game changing mobile equipment and the best is yet to come. Autopromotec 2019 promises to be yet another very busy and highly successful show for our team.”