Two new Triumph bikes launched on Avon tyres

Avon Tyres’ acclaimed Cobra tyres have been selected as the original equipment (OE) fitment tyres for two stylish new bikes launched by Triumph Motorcycles.

The British manufacturer unveiled the two new motorcycles, the Triumph Speedmaster and Triumph Bobber Black, at an event last Tuesday.

A bespoke version of Avon’s Cobra product was specially designed and selected as the OE fit for the original Bobber when it was launched last October.

Doug Ross, Avon’s Head of Global Motorcycle Tyre Sales, said, “The Bobber Black and the Cobra tyre have been a great example of two British brands working well together and sharing success over the last year. We are delighted that we can now expand on the relationship we enjoy with Triumph.

“These two beautiful new bikes give their riders a real sense of style. With the Cobra tread pattern, they also deliver excellent high speed maneuverability with class leading stability.”

