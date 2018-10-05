Two Years without a RIDDOR reportable accident

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, (Dunlop) the world’s only specialist producer of aircraft tyres has achieved two years of continuous operation at its Birmingham, UK, plant without a reportable accident.

“This is a fantastic result and one which we believe to be unique in the current UK tire industry and amongst the best for this region” claimed Gordon Roper, Chief Executive Officer.

The Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013, known as RIDDOR, imposes a statutory obligation on firms to report injuries, diseasesand dangerous occurrences as well as minor injuries resulting in more than 7 days of lost work

“It is a testament to the commitment of each and every Dunlop employee to our safety agenda and is just one of the many reasons which make Dunlop a great place to work”.

“The fact that we work with many complex and often manual processes involving hazards such as high temperatures, rotating equipment, hot water and steam to name a few, demonstrates the significance of this achievement. We will continue to put safety at the top of our agenda and aim to build on this great record” concluded Gordon.