Tyre Bay Direct, one of the UK’s leading garage equipment distributors, is launching a new product which allows technicians to quickly and easily analyse tyre tread levels. The handheld device called TreadReader uses the latest technology to speed up the process and increase accuracy.

Reports have shown that poor tyre maintenance is the most common reason for accidents on UK roads. In fact, around 446 incidents were caused by defective tyres in 2017. The new scanner from Tyre Bay Direct will help tyre shops provide customers with more accurate tyre tread readings while speeding up turnaround and reducing overall costs.

Managing Director at Tyre Bay Direct, Sally Wright said, “At Tyre Bay Direct, we embrace new technology and we are always looking to expand our product range with equipment and tools that help improve efficiency and reduce overheads for our customers. The new TreadReader Tyre Scanner is one of the many new products that we will be rolling out over the next year and has already generated a lot of interest. We have already seen it in action and are excited to see how the new technology will help our customers."

Garage owners and technicians in the UK can purchase the TreadReader Handheld Scanner directly from the Tyre Bay Direct website. They will also find a wide range of tyre changing machines, tools, accessories and consumables at competitive prices.

