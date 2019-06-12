Tyre Boss facilitates tyre swap for B&B Skips

Part of the Radical Waste Group, B&B Skips is based in Beccles, near Ipswich. The company recently bought a high specification JCB 437 Wastemaster wheeled loader from dealer Watling JCB for materials re-handling work on their recycling site. The machine – a used model with few hours on the clock – featured brand new standard pneumatic tyres. However, business owner Julian Knights required a set of puncture-free alternatives to ensure the machine could work free from the risk of damage and downtime in the harsh environment of the waste sector.

Tyre Boss stepped forward with a solution that met the requirement of all parties. Liaising with Watling JCB, Wayne Collins of Tyre Boss, arranged to buy back the existing tyres as part of a deal to fit brand new TY Cushion solids. The new set of TY solid D2A pattern tyres were fitted by the Tyre Boss engineer at Watling JCB’s Norfolk depot ready for delivery to the customer, who happily received the finished machine complete with his preferred choice of tyres. Wayne, owner of Tyre Boss, was able to sell on the brand new pneumatics to one of his many dealer contacts.

Julian Knight of B&B Skips was delighted with the service from the Tyre Boss team;

“Wayne was very flexible in his approach to this deal on a new set of solid tyres. It meant I didn’t have to pay for a second set of tyres and the machine was delivered ready to work. The buy-back deal benefitted Watling JCB who then sold us the machine complete with solids. I was impressed by Wayne’s technical knowledge and the service he gave us; nothing was too much trouble. We will certainly look at this kind of deal in future.”