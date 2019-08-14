Tyre Boss makes first appearance at RWM

Waste, recycling, sustainability, energy from waste, resource recovery. Today there is an unparalleled focus on waste, an urgency to reduce it and greater global recognition of its impact. The challenges are being picked up by the UK waste sector and innovations will be discussed and showcased at the forthcoming RWM show taking place at the NEC on 11th and 12th September.

Tyre Boss is delighted to be attending the event – the UK’s largest trade show for recycling and waste management - as an exhibitor for the very first time. With a range of solid tyres designed for materials handling machines working in all kinds of waste and recycling applications, the company is looking forward to showcasing its range of puncture free, damage resistant tyres on stand W55. Exhibits will include the renowned TY cushion tyres that Tyre Boss represents exclusively in the UK.

Priding themselves on being one of the easiest suppliers to do business with, Wayne and Vick Collins, the faces behind Tyre Boss, will be on hand both days to explain the range of services including wheel sourcing, service exchange, finance and tyre swaps on site. The team can even offer a buy back scheme if the deal involves new pneumatic tyres being swapped for solids. Wayne also has unrivalled knowledge of tyre conversions in the recycling sector and is happy to help customers to identify the best solutions for their application;

“I’ve been working in the sector for over 20 years so I can quickly identify which are the most suitable tyres for a particular machine in a recycling application. I’m looking forward to meeting customers new and old at the show and helping to advise on their tyre requirements”.

For further information please visit www.tyreboss.co.uk