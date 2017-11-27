Almost 60 independent tyre dealers have been getting to grips with General Tire’s Grabber AT3 and Grabber X3 off-road 4x4 tyres at two extreme driving experience events organised by Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS).

The participating dealers, who form part of MTS’s network of General Tire performance partners, were invited to take up the extreme driving challenge at two of the UK’s most challenging 4x4 proving centres, Parkwood Off-Road Centre in Bradford and the Harbour Hill Copse off-road site in Aldermaston near Reading, as a reward for their increased sales and customer loyalty.

Customers attending the two-day sessions at each location were given expert off-road driver training and educated on the new 4x4 patterns by testing the performance of the tyres in driving conditions that suited both their on and off-road capabilities.

The Grabber AT3 and Grabber X3 off-road 4x4 tyres were fitted to a range of vehicles, the latest Land Rover Discovery 5, Land Rover Discovery 4, Range Rover Sport and Toyota Hilux, to offer a varied driving experience that truly tested the performance of the tyres.

Alan Baldwin, wholesale director at Micheldever Tyres Services, said: “The 4x4 event was a great success and those dealers who took part had two very enjoyable days testing out the capabilities of the Grabber AT3 and Grabber X3 tyres at two of the most challenging off-road centres in the UK. The extreme driving challenge gave the dealers the chance to see how the tyres performed across all types of terrain including water, mud and rocks, while offering a fun but challenging test of their own driving abilities.”

Any dealer interested in becoming a General Tire Performance Partner should contact general.tire@micheldever.co.uk