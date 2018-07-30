Tyre Industry Federation elects Alfred Graham as new Chairman

At its recent AGM the Tyre Industry Federation (TIF), Alfred Graham was unanimously elected as the new Chair and will serve a two-year period of office. Alfred will also remain the Director of the International Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ITMA).

Brexit and the outworking of government’s many recent strategy statements concerning business and the environment will make Alfred’s tenure an important time for the country and the tyre industry in particular.

Outgoing Chairman, Roger Griggs, Kwik-Fit Public Affairs Director and ex-NTDA president, was thanked for his valuable contribution during his term of office.

At the same meeting the Federation strengthened its communication strategy by reiterating its principles regarding consensus and coordination.

Commenting on his appointment, Alfred said: “I am looking forward to fostering an ever closer working relationship and understanding of mutual values between all of the Federation’s constituent bodies. Our strength must lie in speaking with one clear voice at a time when our industry is facing a number of new challenges, especially in relation to regulations. I’d like to personally thank Roger Griggs for his valued work during his tenure and I look forward to working with all partners across the tyre industry.”