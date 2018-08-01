The Tyre Industry Federation, (TIF) which represents the UK’s whole tyre industry on issues of common concern, has confirmed its support and participation in the Department for Transport (DfT) and Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ‘Call for evidence on brake, tyre and road surface wear’.

DEFRA states: “… the purpose of this call for evidence is:

· to gather evidence on non-exhaust emissions

· review our estimates of their contribution to air pollution

· develop forecasts for how they will evolve in the future

· identify concrete actions to generate a step change in work in this area and understand policies that might support that work.

“We are particularly interested in evidence which will help us understand and quantify the true scale of the problem and also identify any potential abatement methods, new technologies or opportunities for innovation in this area.”

The tyre industry has been actively engaged with the DfT and DEFRA on the subject for some years and has already provided them with independent research on the issue. This and further findings will be submitted as part of the process.

Alfred Graham, TIF Chairman, said: “The tyre industry has been researching the characteristics of tyre and road wear particles for several years. We look forward to sharing our understanding of this topic and of the multiple opportunities to maximise tyre service life to contribute to the comprehensive body of evidence necessary to inform future government policy.”