Tyre-Line and Carlisle – Experts in ATV, UTV, SXS Vehicles and Tyres

Today’s ever-expanding range of UTV, farm and leisure vehicles, means that making the right decision of tyre fitment is becoming increasingly difficult for most operators. Prestigious manufacturers John Deere, Polaris, Kubota, Kawasaki and Massey Ferguson dominate the industry, but these days vehicle choice includes newer names such as Club Car, Can Am, Kiote and New Holland.

The vast range of patterns, sizes and specification tyres now available far exceed what was available even just 5 years ago, so it’s easy for end users to make the wrong choice with many relying on their tyre supplier to suggest what is best for them – which is where Tyre-Line’s Aftermarket division can help. Their knowledgeable staff can talk through the different options available to suit the vehicle, and suggest fitments for virtually every machine and application currently available. They can offer tyres from leading brands, including Carlisle, ITP, CST, Duro and Maxxis, along with value for money brands such as Wanda, all designed to meet or exceed the demands of today’s utility vehicles and machinery.

Carlisle and ITP continue to be at the forefront of tyre development and Tyre-Line are proud to be their Sole Official UK Distributor, offering their complete range of tyres to Tyre and Machinery dealers.

New to the Carlisle line-up comes the Versa Trail ATR. Designed for today’s biggest ATV, UTV and SXS bikes, the Versa Trail R&D team used computer aided designs to formulate the optimal 3/4 inch, non-directional tread depth along with a tough-tread rubber to improve cut and chip resistance. Coupled with a 6pr, Radial construction, the new Versa Trail offers a perfect blend of grip and performance without compromising on tyre life and vehicle comfort. Available in sizes including 25x8R12, 25x10R12, 26x9R12, 26x11R12, 27x9R14 & 27x11R14, the Versa Trail are in stock with Tyre-Line now - email

aftermarket@tyreline.com.