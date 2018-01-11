Specialist tyre wholesaler, Tyre-Line Ltd are pleased to announce that, in a joint venture with Carlstar (through their Carlisle brand) they will be presenting the newly announced Carlisle Farm Specialist Trac Radial range of Agricultural Radial Tractor Tyres at Lamma ’18.

The Farm Specialist Trac Radial tyre range has been developed using the latest design and technology processes. Manufactured in the EU, the new range boasts features which include a Deep Tread with Superior Self Cleaning and Mud Repellent Design, Advanced Sidewall Structure with Increased Flex to aid On Road Comfort and a Wide Footprint for Low Soil Compaction.

Available in a comprehensive range of sizes from 16” to 52” that include 95, 85, 75, 70 and 65 series, the extensive range of F.S.T.R tyres will cover the majority of today’s fitments and applications, from the smaller Compact Tractor sizes, through Mid and High horsepower ranges to Row Crop.

The Farm Specialist Trac Radial range adds to the already extensive range of applications, patterns and sizes available from Carlisle which include fitments for Lawn, Garden & Golf, ATV/UTV, High Speed Trailer, Industrial and Construction. Information on all areas of Carlisle’s markets will be available at Lamma ’18, with Tyre-Line’s Aftermarket Division manager, Jacqui Jones, spearheading the company’s presence along with representatives from Carlstar / Carlisle.

Lamma ’18 runs 17th & 18th January at East of England Showground, Peterborough so why not pay them a visit in Hall 5, Stand 561 or contact them on 01458 250350 or aftermarket@tyreline.com