Premium tyre maker Hankook is taking part in the ADAC Truck-Grand-Prix at the Nürburgring for the sixth consecutive time, in 2019 and, as a premium tyre supplier for MAN, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Scania and Schmitz-Cargobull, is underlining its established position in the European commercial vehicle market. The company is presenting selected truck and bus tyres from its portfolio on an area of approximately 650 square metres. In the Hankook Brand World, located in the paddock and accessible to all visitors, the well-known winter tyre line SmartControl as well as the year-round treads of the SmartFlex series for medium-haul and regional transport will be presented in various sizes.

"The Truck Grand Prix is, alongside the IAA Commercial Vehicles, one of the most important European events for heavy and medium duty trucks. Together with our sales team, our customers and the visitors on site, I am delighted to present Hankook’s latest portfolio in the truck and bus tyre sector", explains Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe.

The SmartFlex and SmartControl profiles, along with many other Hankook line-ups, are used as original equipment by established truck manufacturers. Fleet customers of various models of the Munich-based truck manufacturer MAN can already rely on the original equipment product portfolio in 41 different sizes. More than 40 tyre sizes are fitted ex works on the Mercedes-Benz Trucks series at the customer's request. All Scania bus and truck models can be equipped in 34 sizes, ranging from 22.5 to 24 inches, including the R and S series.

The SmartFlex all-season tyre series presented at the Truck Grand Prix is available in 17 sizes with the steering axle profile SmartFlex AH31, the drive axle tyre SmartFlex DH31 and the trailer profile SmartFlex TH31. The winter specialists on display, SmartControl AW02 for the steering axle and SmartControl DW07 for the drive axle, are available in the replacement business in 11 sizes and, as per the snowflake symbol, possess particularly good properties for use on winter roads. The trailer manufacturer from Horstmar also values this: Hankook’s trailer tyre for the winter SmartControl TW01 that is also showcased at the Truck-Grand-Prix is used as original equipment in the size 385/65R22.5 on the Schmitz-Cargobull box trucks, flatbeds, tippers and the Dolly DO 18/L-2 interchangeable chassis. The tyre supplier of the globally active premium trailer manufacturer currently supplies the models in 13 different sizes.

Also present at the Truck-Grand-Prix will be five-time European Truck Racing Champion Jochen Hahn: "I am looking forward to acting as brand ambassador for Hankook again this year. The high-performance truck products impress me particularly when I use them in my daily work," confirms the European Truck Racing Champion.

