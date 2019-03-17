The Tyre Recovery Association (TRA) has announced its Recycling Day Forum will be held on 18 June 2019 at the Ardencote Manor Hotel, Warwick.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘2020 and Beyond’ with guests from Europe and from the UK discussing the direction of tyre recycling in the future.

Topics to be discussed at the forum include the Responsible Retailing Programme, the importance of shared responsibility, regulatory updates, the role of the regulator and the launch of the industry Fire Prevention Plan.

Peter Taylor OBE, The Secretary General of the TRA, said: “The Tyre Recycling Forum is a chance for members of the tyre industry and recycling community at large to come together and discuss the direction in which tyre recycling is heading. Our programme of speakers shows our intention to provide information surrounding our sector and the partnerships we are developing to enable us to do this. 2018 was a successful year for the TRA as we launched the ‘kNOw Tyre Waste’ initiative and relaunched Responsible Retailing, this forum helps us look for ways to continue heading in the right direction in the years to come.”

In the past year, the TRA has launched Responsible Retailing aimed at educating retailers on the importance of ensuring their waste is handled by an authorised waste carrier.

‘kNOw Tyre Waste’ was an initiative conceived to assist retailers in explaining the need for tyre recycling to consumers. It was designed to explain the different types of tyre waste, the examples of applications and the useful statistics surrounding tyre waste.

All members of the tyre and waste industries are invited to attend the free event.

Those interested in attending can book via this online form or contact pr@tyrerecovery.org.uk