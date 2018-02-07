Tyre Retailers Beware!

Is this a scam! An Oxfordshire tyre retailer had a telephone call asking for tyres to be supplied for about 14 vehicles but he would fit them himself.

He wanted about 50 tyres, the sizes of which were 205 55 16's and 225 40 18's. When asked for his bank details he told the retailer that he would send someone to pick the tyres and and will pay be phone by credit card.

The retailer had two of these calls recently and is concerned enough to ring Tyre Trade News as asked us to make our readers aware.

The buyer might just be disingenuous or is this a scam!