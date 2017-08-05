Tyre safety for fire fleets

TyrePal will exhibit at the Fire Fleet and Equipment Conference on July 18 and 19, 2017 at the Fire Service College in Gloucester. On stand 21, TyrePal will display its remote tyre pressure monitoring system, the TeleTPMS, as well as monitoring modules for drivers and fleet managers that are designed for emergency service vehicles.

At the show, Peter Tillotson, business development manager at TyrePal and Richard Moorse, technical head of TyrePal will exhibit both aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) technology that aims to improve tyre pressure monitoring.

TyrePal will exhibit its TeleTPMS tyre pressure monitoring system, designed specifically for fleets of large commercial vehicles, as the system allows fleet managers to monitor and regulate fleets remotely. TyrePal will also exhibit its in cab monitoring systems, a screen that attaches to a driver’s dashboard, allowing the driver to monitor tyre pressure and reduce the risks caused by overinflated or underinflated tyres.

TyrePal will also display its CANbus technology at the conference. This monitoring system is designed for customised vehicles, such as fire engines, to alert the driver to any tyre faults. The module has sensors that interact with on-board display systems, control systems and integrated telematics to improve the safety of the vehicle by ensuring the driver is aware of potential problems.

“We were encouraged to attend the Fire Fleet and Equipment Conference by a client that uses our equipment to monitor the tyre pressure of its emergency vehicle fleet,” explained Tillotson. “The conference is a great opportunity to show fleet managers in the emergency services sector the importance of tyre safety. Using TeleTPMS and other tyre pressure monitoring products in larger, emergency vehicles ensures that they can safely and efficiently arrive at an incident, without tyre problems standing in the way.”

The Chief Fire Officers’ Association (CFOA) runs events across the year to encourage new ways to challenge and develop the fire and rescue services.