As Tyre Safety Month 2017 comes to a close, TyreSafe has announced that the UK’s largest online tyre retailer, Blackcircles.com, has added its official support to the charity’s campaign to raise awareness of the importance of regular tyre maintenance checks.

With a network of over 2000 independent garages within its network, multi-award winning Blackcircles.com will add significant reach to the tyre safety message. Having become an official TyreSafe supporter, Blackcircles.com will be able to take advantage of the charity’s extensive library of resources.

Graeme Cole, Chief Executive Officer, Blackcircles.com, said: “Blackcircles.com’s success is built on providing an outstanding experience for our customers. Being the UK’s largest online tyre retailer, educating motorists on tyre safety is part and parcel of our service. Blackcircles.com looks forward to supporting TyreSafe’s campaign and being a part of this well-respected charity’s efforts to drive down the number of tyre-related incidents.”



Stuart Jackson, chairman, TyreSafe, said: “TyreSafe is delighted to be able to announce Blackcircles.com as an official supporter and looks forward to working with the brand. Since its modest beginnings in 2006, TyreSafe has built a substantial supporter base of over 120 organisations, a number which continues to grow. The work of these supporters is essential in helping to raise awareness of the importance of tyre safety and has played its part in reducing the number of casualties from tyre-related incidents by 46% since TyreSafe’s inception. That success is built on year-round campaigning and we encourage motorists to make every month a tyre safety month by carrying our regular tyre maintenance checks.”

TyreSafe’s official supporters represent a wide range of industries and sectors. From tyre and vehicle manufacturers and retailers, to Premier League football teams; fire services to government agencies; all tyre safety stakeholders are welcomed. For more information visit tyresafe.org

