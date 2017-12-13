Tyre Spot/ Radar – Breast Cancer Awareness Month Campaign

Tyre Retailer Tyre Spot – whose head office and main warehouse is situated in Birtley, Tyne & Wear – ran a campaign throughout October to raise funds for a local Breast Cancer charity



Radar Tyres, a brand exclusive to Tyre Spot in the North-East region, have been actively supporting breast cancer research for the last five years and are proud to have raised over $1 million to the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF) – funding over 21,000 hours of research by donating $1 for every tyre purchased by one of their worldwide distributors.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tyre Spot decided to join forces with Radar but, being a regional company, decided to choose a local charity to support. Having previously supported Women’s Cancer Detection Society (WCDS), Gateshead, and being aware of the work they do, it was a natural fit.

Tyre Spot donated £2 for every Radar Tyre sold during in October and presented this, along with other donations received by customers visiting their depots, to WCDS at the end of the promotion.

Tyre Spot’s Managing Director, Johnathon Shaw, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the incredible charity WCDS. We are well aware of the great work they have done for so many women over the years in the area and the decision to aid them through our campaign was an easy one.”

Johnathon presented a cheque for £725 to Kathryn Jobes, Finance Secretary for the charity, at Tyre Spot’s popular autocentre in Team Valley, Gateshead. “We are grateful to our customers for helping us with the campaign and we look forward to working with the charity again in 2018 and beyond.”