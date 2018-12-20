Tyre Stuff Ltd introduce a new range of air tools to the market.

Air tools are a major part of any tyre shop. Removal of wheel nuts, tyre buffing and exhaust cut off, there are many type of tools out there but you need tools you can rely on.

Tyre Stuff is pleased to release a range of air tools from FORE. With over 650 employees FORE work in cooperation with the likes of Bosch and DE Walt to ensure the product quality is the best it can be. They have yearly audits from the likes of these companies as well as holding current quality standards across the board including ISO 9001:2000 ISO 14001:2004 ISO/TS 16949.

The most popular tool in our range is the ½” impact wrench kit. Offering a complete kit in a hard plastic case first off you get a quality air tool. The tool itself has a max torque of 750Nm. Not that you ever would of course, but don’t use this tool to put the wheel nuts back on!!

Also included in the kit is 8 popular sized sockets, an extension bar to help with reach, air fitting and a mini oiler to keep your wrench in top shape. At only £69.99 this is a bargain for such a quality and powerful air tool.

Other tools in the range also include air buffing tools and kits, 1” drive wrenches and a selection of ½” drive wrenches. To see the full range of workshop tools available, visit www.tyrestuff.co.uk