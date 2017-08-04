Tyre Trade News has two clients selling their businesses.

There are 5 fast-fit centres for sale - locations East London, Essex and Ipswich with turn-over between £150K to £1m.

Ring 01296 655 833 for more information and ask for Lyn or send your enquiry to tyres@tyretradenews.co.uk

Go to the 'Business for Sale' button on the top of our home page www.tyretradenews.

The second company is Black Swan Tyres, 45, The Street, Wrecclesham, Nr. Farnham, Surrey, GU10 4QS

Telephone 01252 726 208 or email: phil@blackswantyres.com

This business has two workshops together with all major tyre machines / ramps / air con / diagnostics tools plus a 2 bedroom flat. The owner has had this business for 15 years and feels it’s time to retire and let someone younger take it over. Annual turnover is between £550 - £600k+ a year with a profit margin of £100k+

Go to the 'Business for Sale' button on the top of our home page www.tyretradenews.co.uk