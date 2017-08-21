Tyres in Stock is guaranteed winter-ready

Beach, sun, summer holidays. Some of us are still enjoying a relaxing holiday, others are already looking back on a memorable summer. Tyres in Stock is ready for the winter season. It took some hard work, but they were able to get their brand-new online shop ready before the winter season.

Completely new webshop

Tyres in Stock's online shop has more than thirty million tyres in stock. With it, our customers can order the tyres they need when they want and from where they want. We did our best to make the process as quick and simple as possible. The new online shop has been built to accommodate the growth that we are expecting. No mean feat, since at the moment over 450 suppliers already offer their products through Tyres in Stock and we are active in over 15 European countries. The new software and technology allows us to pursue growing international possibilities.

Quick and simple

”At Tyres in Stock, you will always find the right tyre,” emphasises Danny Slingerland, Tyres in Stock UK. “The new online shop achieves this and more. We have focused a lot user-friendliness, so our customers can order and have their tyres delivered as quickly as possible. An excellent search functionality is an absolute must with such a large stock of tyres. The 'autocomplete' search functionality automatically provides all possible keywords that fit the query, which makes it more specific. The search will get even more precise with extra filters and the option to search for specific vehicle types (car, motorcycle, lorry). The clear order list shows the entire order at a single glance. A personalised dashboard offers a complete overview of the search and order history, pending orders, invoices and payments. Summer or winter, regular or special tyres; order them even quicker and easier at Tyres in Stock with the new online shop! With this upgrade, we are ready to further conquer the English market,” says Danny Slingerland.

With a virtual stock of more than 30 million tyres from over 450 suppliers, Tyres in Stock has the range and diversity to tend to your every need and preference – no matter how small, large or seemingly complicated. Always the right tyre in stock!

