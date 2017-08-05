General
TyreSafe Awards
The Tyre Safe Awards were held on Thursday 6th July at the Belfry, Wishaw. The winners are:
- Independent Garage – Westgate Tyres
- Franchised Dealer – Ford
- Tyre Manufacturer – Yokohama
- Tyre Retailer – ProTyre
- Vehicle Manufacturer Innovation & Technology – Bridgestone
- Tyre Safety in the Community – Cheshire Fire Emergency Services and Northampton Fire & Rescue
- Online & Social Media – Sussex Safer Roads
- Highly Commended – Central Bedfordshire Council
- Outstanding Achievement - Bridgestone