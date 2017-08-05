General

TyreSafe Awards

The Tyre Safe Awards were held on Thursday 6th July at the Belfry, Wishaw. The winners are:

  • Independent Garage – Westgate Tyres
  • Franchised Dealer – Ford
  • Tyre Manufacturer – Yokohama
  • Tyre Retailer – ProTyre
  • Vehicle Manufacturer Innovation & Technology – Bridgestone
  • Tyre Safety in the Community – Cheshire Fire Emergency Services and Northampton Fire & Rescue
  • Online & Social Media – Sussex Safer Roads
  • Highly Commended – Central Bedfordshire Council
  • Outstanding Achievement - Bridgestone