TyreSafe Awards

The Tyre Safe Awards were held on Thursday 6th July at the Belfry, Wishaw. The winners are:

Independent Garage – Westgate Tyres

Franchised Dealer – Ford

Tyre Manufacturer – Yokohama

Tyre Retailer – ProTyre

Vehicle Manufacturer Innovation & Technology – Bridgestone

Tyre Safety in the Community – Cheshire Fire Emergency Services and Northampton Fire & Rescue

Online & Social Media – Sussex Safer Roads

Highly Commended – Central Bedfordshire Council

Outstanding Achievement - Bridgestone