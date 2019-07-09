TyresOnTheDrive.com achieves Van Excellence accreditation

TyresOnTheDrive.com has been recognised for its commitment to safer, more efficient and sustainable van operations after being certified by the Freight Transport Association (FTA) as a Van Excellence operator.

The mobile tyre fitting service which operates across the UK via a fleet of over 70 vehicles, successfully passed the extensive Van Excellence audit.

FTA reviewed all its fleet operational processes, standards and procedures in the last few weeks, determining the company’s standards as excellent.

TyresOnTheDrive will now be working alongside FTA to continue to offer the highest possible standards when operating its fleet.

Barrie Wilson, Regional Manager of Van Excellence, said:

“With its commitment to compliance, safety, efficiency and innovation, TyresOnTheDrive sailed through its Van Excellence audit. It is the perfect example of what any van operator should aspire to be. We are honoured to present the business with a Van Excellence certification today and look forward to helping the team achieve even higher standards under our guidance.”

As a member of the scheme, TyresOnTheDrive is committed to continually follow the Van Excellence Code which outlines best practice across a number of areas including driver behaviour, vehicle maintenance and standards and safe working environments.

Head of Operations and Infrastructure at TyresOnTheDrive.com, Ant Everett, said

“TyresOnTheDrive is renowned for delivering exceptionally high levels of customer service, and we are very focused on continuing to grow our business across the UK. We are equally passionate about ensuring that we run a fully compliant fleet operation, with consistent vehicle and equipment standards right across our hub network. We are expanding our fleet numbers this year, and it is essential to invest in tools to help manage our operations, with a laser focus on both safety and efficiency metrics. Our “One Best Way” procedures already ensure all technicians operate in the same way, so we are delighted to have achieved this recognition from FTA.”

The mobile tyre fitting company offers a price promise of beating any like-for-like quote, fits seven days a week and is the only provider to give a two-hour time slot. Tyres On The Drive has recently rolled out a same day fitting service across its network that covers more than 80% of the UK population.