UK-based mobile tyre fitting service, TyresOnTheDrive.com, has received 100,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot to make it the first automotive company in the world to make the list of just 25 businesses.

The service is also only the second ever UK company to reach 100,000 reviews with a TrustScore of 9.6 and 97% ‘excellent’ or ‘great’ reviews.

14 other UK businesses have reached the 100,000 reviews milestone, but only one other has done so with the same volume of positive reviews.

Ray Fernandez, CEO at TyresOnTheDrive, said: “Customer service is, and always has been, at the heart of what we do and the recognition of this directly from our customers providing over 97,000 glowing Trustpilot reviews, with more than 93,000 of these being ‘excellent’, is simply wonderful.

“This has positioned us alongside a very select group of businesses globally to celebrate such a success and it’s a huge credit to each and every one of the TyresOnTheDrive team.

“We offer drivers across the country a time-saving, convenient solution to a problem, which in today’s busy world, can be invaluable. We are an innovative, technology-focused business and, as a result, have created an efficient and reliable service and we’re delighted that this is reflected in our customers’ reviews.

“We will continue to develop our system to ensure an even more efficient service whilst also utilising technology to make our real-time booking systems and capabilities the most advanced in the industry.”

Alan Duncan, Senior Marketing Director EMEA at Trustpilot, said: “As the world’s most powerful review platform - free and open to all - Trustpilot gives people a place to share and discover reviews of businesses and gives every company the tools to listen, respond and improve their business in a transparent way. Through Trustpilot, TyresOnTheDrive is striving to constantly put its customers at the heart of what it does, and that is great to see.”

The mobile tyre fitting company offers a price promise of beating any like-for-like quote, fits seven days a week and is the only provider to give a two-hour time slot.