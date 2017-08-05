Following the success of their recently launched IMI-accredited training course, Tyresure Ltd have announced the release of another two courses as part of its TPMS training programme. The new courses will focus on more specific areas of working with TPMS in everyday business; including best practices for fitting TPMS sensors in a tyre bay, and how to effectively sell TPMS to customers.

Held at Tyresure’s new training facility at their head office in Whetstone, Leicestershire; the company’s first TPMS training course - the first of its kind to be approved by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) in the UK - has received excellent feedback since launching in June. Featuring both theoretical and practical training methods, the course provides a comprehensive overview of TPMS and is held in all-day sessions. In order to cater to more specific business needs however, Tyresure has now introduced two shorter, more cost-efficient courses.

Further details about the various TPMS courses available can be found on Tyresure’s website. To make an enquiry or book a training date, contact: training@tyresure.com