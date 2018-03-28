Over 2,500 international, regional and local attendees comprising of: tyre manufacturers, OEMs, distributors, dealers, retailers fleet operators and garage owners will convene at Tyrexpo Africa (co-located with GarageXpoAfrica), to be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre Hall 2, Johannesburg on 10 – 12 April 2018 .

The 7th edition of the show will focus on 3 core areas to deliver maximum value for both sellers and buyers in the African tyre community.

With the addition of GarageXpo Africa, a specially curated section for the African aftermarket community, the event set to be the largest gathering of tyre and automotive repair community ever assembled in South Africa. To strengthen the show’s profile, for the first time ever, Tyrexpo Africa will be jointly held with RubberTech Africa at the same venue.

Over 80 exhibitors from 15 countries will take part in the industry’s principal trade event. Among the many leading African based companies who are exhibiting are O’Green Metaforge and Exclusive Tyres. The three-day event is also reinforced by the presence of dozens of international players such as Ammun General Trading, Daeho Industry Co Ltd, Elgi Rubber Company Limited, Global Tap Pte Ltd, Insa Turbo Tyres (Industrias Del Neumatico S.A.U), Melangor Pte Ltd Nankang Rubber Tire Corp., Ltd, Salvadori SRL, Stamford Tyres International Pte Ltd, Sun Rubber Industry Sdn. Bhd., Tionale Pte Ltd, Vee Tyre and Rubber and more.

The event will also witness a record number of participants from South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, UAE, Namibia, United Kingdom, Taiwan and Ghana.

The growth potential of tyre and automotive repair industry in Africa is exciting

The tyre industry, in which manufacturers alone were contributing close to R20 billion rand a year to the South African economy in 2014 and creating around 6,500 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs, is showing strong growth. The African tyre market is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2022, creating a wealth of new growth and job opportunities.

“The growth potential of Africa’s automotive repair and maintenance services market is truly exciting. There are new and growing business opportunities across the continent, particularly vehicle owners seek to extend the lifespans of their existing vehicles, and as retreads and tyre as recycling become increasingly attractive business opportunities. Tyrexpo Africa 2018, in conjunction with GarageXpo Africa 2018 will bring together the continental marketplace, amalgamating the platforms into a true one-stop sourcing and networking hub for the entire tyre and automotive ecosystem,” said Mr Ian Wu, Cluster Director (Healthcare and Automotive & Commodities) at SingEx Exhibitions.

