Johannesburg is set to take centre stage for the largest gathering of tyre communities ever assembled. When it opens its door on 10 April 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre, the 7th edition of Tyrexpo Africa will play host to more than 3,000 visitors from Africa and the surrounding regions.

1.

Meet potential Manufacturers and Distributors for your business Wide range of products and services at various price points, represented by over 100 companies will be available at the show floor. This means you can source for your products while at the same time meet potential manufacturers and distributors for your business.

2.

Unmatched networking opportunities with the key industry players With over 3,000 industry players like yourself gathered at this platform, you can potentially meet your business partners, learn new trade secrets or expand your business, be it locally or regionally.

3.

Learn how to grow your business and keep up to date with latest industry developments We have specially curated conference and workshop sessions which are neutral in content to help you grow your business. Topics such as entering the digital world, developing a web strategy and budget, how to make use of communities to boost your business, are specially selected.

4.

A complete experience at the largest domestic Tyre tradeshow at no cost! Not just an exhibition, we bring you first-hand insights on industry trends from thought leaders, unmatched networking opportunities, knowledge upgrade through workshops, and a dedicated business matching service. All these activities are available at no cost!