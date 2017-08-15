Tyrexpo Africa is back in 2018 - Book Your Space Now!

The African continent is one of the fastest growing markets for the global tyre industry, owing to rising passenger car and commercial vehicle sales. Passenger car tyre segment is projected to witness fastest growth for the next few years. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the estimated increase in passenger car sales on account of rise in disposable income, expanding consumer base, increasing urbanization and introduction of electric vehicles in the market.

One of the predominant factor boosting tyre industry growth in Africa in recent years is the expansion of replacement tyre market. According to latest report by Research and Markets, replacement tyres accounted for the majority share in Africa tyre market over the past few years and the same trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

The development in the automobile fleet will propel tyre demand and fuel growth in the Africa tyre market through 2022.