Tyrexpo India and GarageXpo India 2017 - Glowing Feedback

Tyrexpo India and GarageXpo India 2017 brought together 2,017 trade visitors and close to 80 exhibitors from 30 countries on a unifying platform to explore innovative products and solutions, be updated on developing trends, as well as to network to forge valuable connection.



Event highlights such as TyreTalk/GarageTalk Seminar and Tyrexpo/GarageXpo Technical Workshop were well-received during the 3 days show. The TRiLA Awards, which took place last evening, witnessed some giant companies in the Rubber & Tyre industry come together to celebrate the achievement of individuals and companies in different categories.





Key players such as Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone Tyres and Yokohama Tire were among the big winners on the night. Apollo Tyres won Hatch Back Tyre of the Year, TBR Tyre of the Year, TRiLA Company of the Year as well as The Best Marketing Person of the Year Award. Yokohama Tires followed closely with two awards including Tyre of the Year Up Sizing and SUV Tyre of the Year while Bridgestone Tyres fetched the awards of Tyre of the Year Luxury and TRiLA Sedan Tyre of the Year.