Ms. Tytti Bergman, M.Sc. (B.A.), age 48, has been appointed to the Nokian Tyres management team in the new position of SVP, People & Culture starting from April 16, 2018. Bergman will report to the President & CEO.

Her main responsibilities will be the development of leadership and management team work, strategic talent management, strategy implementation and supporting change management in connection with development projects.

Tytti Bergman is currently working as EVP, Personnel at Alko Inc, and has wide experience in senior HR leadership positions from different industries. Nokian Tyres’ current VP, HR Tarja Kaipio will lead operational human resources and continue heading the further development of global HR processes and tools together with the HR organization

