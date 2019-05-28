Visitors to Automechanika Birmingham who make their way to the ZF Aftermarket stand (Stand Q140) will see how the business is leading the aftermarket in terms of mobility – both now and in the future. The stand will encompass all aspects of ZF’s leading triad principle: See. Think. Act. Making its UK debut at the show will be ZF’s ‘Concept Cockpit’ - an automated system which simulates the five levels of automated driving. In addition, the UK market will get its first hands-on experience of TRW branded Electric Blue brake pads – the world’s first aftermarket brake pad specifically designed for Electric Vehicles.

See.Think.Act.

The “See.Think.Act.“ triad is ZF’s leading principle. ZF applies comprehensive know-how in the design of intelligent systems; providing solutions for megatrends like mobility, safety, efficiency and autonomous driving. ZF expertise combines environmental sensors, such as camera and radar ("see") with central electronic control units in the vehicle (“think”),intelligent mechatronics in the drive, chassis and steering system, then converts insights gained into actions (“act”).

Concept Cockpit

This innovative driving simulation system will be available for stand visitors to fully immerse themselves in experiencing the five levels of automated driving. This will take ‘drivers’ through from the assisted driving and systems we have in our cars today, through to fully autonomous driving whereby you can sit in the back seat and hold a meeting or have coffee, and the vehicle will take over.

World innovation "Electric Blue"

Unveiled at sister show in Frankfurt 2018 – this will be the first time the UK market can fully appreciate TRW’s Electric Blue: the world’s first aftermarket brake pads developed specifically for electric vehicles. Illustrating ZF Aftermarket’s highly innovative capacity, these significantly reduce interior noise as well as brake dust.