Uncle Tom’s welcomed to First Stop family

The First Stop fast fit network is continuing to accelerate ahead with expansion plans across the UK, after welcoming Uncle Tom’s Motorist Centre to the family.

The Harlow based garage is a motoring mainstay in the community, with Laurence Nicholls boasting 45 years of experience in the industry alone.

His said that the decision to become a First Stop partner would enable his business to continue improving, with even more strings to its bow than before.

He said: “Becoming a First Stop member will give us access to new information and a greater scope for buying direct. Their relationship with such a premium brand like Bridgestone is also a strong selling-point, with the strength of the national network also providing a number of benefits to us.

Laurence went on to reflect on an enduring career in the automotive industry, but said that his best years were still ahead of him.

