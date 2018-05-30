Unique Cooper Zeon CS8 World RX-Edition tyre unveiled at Silverstone

MELKSHAM, UK, 25 May, 2018 – Cooper Tire Europe has launched a limited edition version of the Cooper Zeon CS8 for RX fans ahead of the Cooper Tires World RX of Great Britain that was held at Silverstone Circuit.

As the Official Tyre Supplier and Associate Partner to World RX, Cooper is also the title sponsor of the new Silverstone round, with the iconic Northamptonshire track hosting World RX as part of the Speedmachine festival on 25-27 May.

To celebrate the championship’s only UK round, Cooper’s bespoke World RX-themed Zeon CS8 had been designed specifically for release at Silverstone, where the brand had increased visibility in front of tens of thousands of passionate rallycross fans.

With the official World RX logo featuring proudly on the sidewall, the tyre is a true eye catcher. Five hundred of these limited edition 215/40R17 XL 87Y ultra-high performance passenger car tyres with an allowed top speed of 300kmh will be made in a one-off production run. The Cooper Zeon CS8 offers drivers exceptional ‘A’ grade wet grip, fuel efficiency and excellent handling characteristics.

Sarah McRoberts, PR & Events Manager for Cooper Tire Europe, said, “Our limited edition Cooper Zeon CS8 tyre is for the World Rallycross fans, many of whom travel all across Europe and beyond year-on-year to watch what is a truly thrilling sport. They will now have the opportunity to further show their passion for RX by fitting a World RX-branded tyre to their car.”

