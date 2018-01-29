Universal Tyres acquires Tyrework

On the 6th January 2018 Universal Tyres acquired the business of Tyrework, based in Heathrow, Gatwick and Aylesford, from Kings Road Tyre Group.

These three sites will be added to Universal’s existing portfolio with a combined network of 18 points of sale, employing in excess of 200 people and operating 100+ mobile service vehicles as well as specialist Earthmover and Industrial service vehicles.

The purchase of Tyrework is the third acquisition in the past 4 years for Universal and ensures that the company can continue to provide the highest levels of tyre service provision in London and the South east for all of its customers. As a result of this recent transaction Universal have now exceeded their current growth plans with turnover set to exceed £40m in 2018, however the business will continue to look for future growth through both acquisition and the investment in greenfield sites within the M25 and home counties.

In addition to these acquisitions, July 2017 saw Universal form a strategic alliance with fellow independent business’s The Lodge Tyre Company and McConechy’s Tyre Service, creating ULM Services Ltd, a specialist call centre operating 24 hours a day 365 days per year based in Stafford, providing a single point of contact for their customers and further improving the customer service experience.

In October last year, ULM completed the acquisition of Fit4Fleet Ltd (a specialist in the car/van tyre fleet market) to further increase the service offering available.

