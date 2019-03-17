UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND ‘DEMONSTRATES COMMITMENT TO BRITISH GT’

The Pirelli-supplied British GT Championship’s record-breaking 38-car full-season entry list is evidence of teams’ ‘commitment and belief’ in the series according to General Manager Benjamin Franassovici.



“The response from existing and new teams and drivers has once again surpassed our expectations,” Franassovici said. “We previously limited ourselves to a maximum of 36 full-season entries but the unprecedented level of demand since registration opened last October has required us to re-evaluate.



“GT4 remains as popular as ever and I’m delighted to welcome so many new teams, drivers and cars. Greater capacity would have seen us break 2018’s class records, but we should still be extremely pleased to have matched the same number of entries and manufacturers. In any case, we will undoubtedly see more race-by-race entries as the season progresses.



“Likewise GT3 where we have one more full-season entry than last year. However, it’s the abundance of new models that has impressed and excited me the most. Investment like this demonstrates our teams’ commitment to and belief in British GT, as well as again proving GT3 and GT4’s status as the most suitable platforms for amateur, young and professional drivers alike.”