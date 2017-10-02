Unsigned acts to be heard in Firestone’s Battle of the Bands!

Unsigned music acts and artists across the UK are being given the breakthrough opportunity of a lifetime with Firestone, whose Battle of the Bands competition is back for another year featuring Orange Amplification and Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis.

Firestone’s Battle of the Bands will provide hundreds of acts with the opportunity to showcase their musical skills, with the iconic tyre brand now promising to build on the successes of the past two years like never before.

More than £2,000 worth of invaluable Orange Amplification equipment will be up for grabs for the winning band, not to mention studio time worth around £1,500 and support towards the creation of a bespoke EP album.

Orange Amplification, returning partner Professional Music Technology (PMT) and Firestone will also have the responsibility of judging the entries and agreeing on eight shortlisted acts. A public vote will then decide which three acts will then have the opportunity to perform on the new look artist stage, located in the pre-show entertainment area on the Arena Birmingham concourse, where the final will take place on a date to be confirmed soon.

Battle of the Bands can now be entered at battleofthebands.firestone.eu