UVeye, a provider of high-end solutions for automatic external inspection of vehicles, has expanded its automotive scanning capabilities with its new tyre inspection system, Artemis. As well as improving the efficiency and accuracy of tyre inspection, the system offers significant enhancements to vehicle safety and compliance.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Artemis comprises two tyre scanners that stand at the side of the vehicle while it drives past. In a matter of seconds, the system reads and recognises the tyre brand, markings and technical specification, as well as crucial safety-related data such as tyre condition, pressure, abrasion and scratches. In addition, the device is able to compare the pressure of each tyre to the manufacturer’s standards and measurements, and report any incorrect pressure levels. The system can even provide a comparison of all of the vehicle’s tyres to determine any irregularities.

Presented with this wealth of information and a high-resolution image that highlights any faults or anomalies, technicians and fleet operators can take the necessary steps to repair or replace their vehicles’ tyres.

Amir Hever, CEO of UVeye, said: "With Artemis, we have taken another step towards building a unified platform, based on artificial intelligence, for the automated inspection of vehicles. Our contracts with Toyota Tsusho, Škoda, Volvo and Daimler, as well as ongoing discussions with over twenty car manufacturers and tier one suppliers, are testament to the strength of our technology and how it is changing the automotive security, safety and maintenance landscape. Together with the rest of our product portfolio, Artemis is a key part in establishing the future standard of vehicle inspection.”

Artemis is suitable for commercial vehicle and passenger car fleets alike, where it can be used to improve the efficiency and accuracy of tyre inspection. The system will be used for the first time by bus fleet operator Kavim in Israel, while many international companies and tyre manufacturers have also expressed interest in the use of the technology.

Having raised $31m in a recent funding round led by Toyota Tsusho, Volvo Cars and W. R. Berkley Corporation, UVeye will use this investment to support the deployment of the Artemis system worldwide.

Artemis adds a further dimension to UVeye’s scanning capabilities. The company's technology provides automatic scanning of vehicles, identifying anomalies, modifications and foreign objects on all sides of a vehicle in motion in a matter of seconds. UVeye’s system is able to detect vehicle defects, including scratches, oil leaks and rust, and now it offers a comprehensive analysis of the tyres as well. The results provide a thorough and accurate examination of the vehicle, including the history of the vehicle and its parts. UVeye’s technology can be used throughout the vehicle’s entire life cycle and is deployed all over the world by car manufacturers, fleet managers, car rental companies, used car companies, and more.

