Chris Phipps, Head of Sales at V-Tech said: “We’re usually working directly with equipment manufacturers to import and develop products which best meet the needs of our UK customers and then we work directly with our workshop customers too.

“It’s a chain with very few links which means we’ve got a lot of control to ensure projects run to plan and it means we can be price competitive.”

V-Tech believe today’s customers are more aware than ever of the pitfalls and costs associated with poor quality products so their garage equipment programme uses high quality VOSA approved and European manufactured products.

V-Tech’s progressive approach to new technology sees case-study videos uploaded to its YouTube channel, viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLclWWkHzWbYpdaDuHtT9Hg.