Vacu-Lug begins manufacturing Hankook's Alphatread range

Production of Hankook’s Alphatread truck tyre range – an environmentally-conscious bead-to-bead set of retread tyres – is now underway at the Vacu-Lug factory in Grantham.

Designed for medium haul fleets, the range consists of four sizes. For drive axles, the R-DH05 is available in 295/80R22.5, 315/80R22.5 and 315/70R22.5 and for trailer axles, the R-TH22 is available in 385/65R22.5.

The R-DH05 pattern mirrors Hankook’s existing DH05 pattern and uses a unique compound to provide excellent wet and dry performance, high levels of stability, a reduction in uneven wear and its new tear-resistant tread design helps to reduce the chance of delamination.

The Alphatread range, which is constructed using Hankook’s first-life A1 grade tyres only, has been designed to meet customer demands for reducing fleet running costs and to provide end users with a ‘cradle to grave’ tyre solution.

As the UK’s leading independent retread tyre manufacturer, Vacu-Lug has long celebrated the benefits of using retread tyres. Not only are they produced to the same ECE109 standards as that of new tyres, the use of retreads mean that operators can considerably reduce their fleet’s tyre expenditure, as well as reducing the effect their transport operations have on the environment.

For example, the production of a retread truck tyre requires 68 litres less oil than that of a new tyre and the Vacu-Lug factory works conscientiously to constantly reduce their carbon emissions. The company has invested heavily in reducing its energy use with a 16% reduction in electricity use and a 14% reduction in gas use within three years.

“With many uncertainties within the tyre market at the moment, there has never been a better time to invest in a retread tyre. We are pleased to be working closely alongside Hankook to assist them with developing their own retread range, which will ultimately save operators money and benefit the environment for all.” Says Tim Hercock, Managing Director at Vacu-Lug.