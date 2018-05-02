The focus of Vacu-Lug’s stand at this year’s CV Show was its new tyre management app – VMS Mobile – which provides fleet managers with fingertip access to their fleet’s tyre data – anytime, anywhere.

VMS Mobile has been designed to provide Vacu-Lug customers with absolute transparency when it comes to their fleet’s tyres. An essential tool for vehicle monitoring and compliance control, it works directly in line with Vacu-Lug’s market-proven VMS Online management system to provide full vehicle history data, allowing operators to easily keep a handle on their tyre assets.

A demonstration of VMS Mobile was available on the stand along with content including the high-spec demonstrative video for interested visitors to take away.



Also new this year was an environmental section, designed in collaboration with Vacu-Lug’s partner Murfitt’s Industries, who recycle 100% of Vacu-Lug’s scrap tyres. The aim of this section was to demonstrate to visitors the process Vacu-Lug’s customers’ end-of-life-tyres go through and how they are reused within local and wider communities for sport’s surfaces and children’s playgrounds.

The stand also featured tyres from Vacu-Lug’s premium Logistik retread range. These tyres are designed using high-pressure, 12-segment presses to produce highly-efficient drive and trailer tyres, specifically designed to provide low rolling resistance and maximum kilometre potential to operators throughout the UK.