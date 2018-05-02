General

Vacu-Lug demonstrate how to manage tyres ‘the smart way’ at The CV Show 2018

The focus of Vacu-Lug’s stand at this year’s CV Show was its new tyre management app – VMS Mobile – which provides fleet managers with fingertip access to their fleet’s tyre data – anytime, anywhere.

VMS Mobile has been designed to provide Vacu-Lug customers with absolute transparency when it comes to their fleet’s tyres. An essential tool for vehicle monitoring and compliance control, it works directly in line with Vacu-Lug’s market-proven VMS Online management system to provide full vehicle history data, allowing operators to easily keep a handle on their tyre assets.

A demonstration of VMS Mobile was available on the stand along with content including the high-spec demonstrative video for interested visitors to take away.

Also new this year was an environmental section, designed in collaboration with Vacu-Lug’s partner Murfitt’s Industries, who recycle 100% of Vacu-Lug’s scrap tyres. The aim of this section was to demonstrate to visitors the process Vacu-Lug’s customers’ end-of-life-tyres go through and how they are reused within local and wider communities for sport’s surfaces and children’s playgrounds.

The stand also featured tyres from Vacu-Lug’s premium Logistik retread range. These tyres are designed using high-pressure, 12-segment presses to produce highly-efficient drive and trailer tyres, specifically designed to provide low rolling resistance and maximum kilometre potential to operators throughout the UK.

Vacu Lug Demonstrate How To Manage Tyres The Smart Way At The Cv Show 2018 Ref 05 18 01 2 Large

