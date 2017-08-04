Vacu-Lug has launched its own tyre fleet management app to provide customers with remote access to their vehicle data.

Called VMS Mobile, the new app summarises individual vehicle information held online within Vacu-Lug’s VMS tyre management system and, says the company, is an essential tool for vehicle monitoring and compliance control.

Commenting on the new app, Dave Alsop, Vacu-Lug’s Sales and Marketing Director says: “With the evolving digital landscape, we saw an opportunity to provide our customers with a mobile app which makes it easier to keep a handle on vehicle inspections and work history from any point in the UK.

In short, VMS Mobile provides finger-tip management for compliance and fleet control – anytime, anywhere.” VMS Mobile is available to download from both the App and Play store. For further information, contact the Vacu-Lug team at info@vaculug.com