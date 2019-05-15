Vaculug makes senior appointment to Sales Team

Vaculug, Europe’s largest independent retreader, this week boosted their OTR Sales team with the addition of Alan Robin to head up off–the–road tyres as OTR Sales Manager for the South of England.

Alan joined the OTR industry in 2006 and brings with him a wide range of experience in the OTR and Truck industry having worked for manufacturers and service providers. Possessing extensive product knowledge, Alan has a great understanding of the customer’s needs and requirements. In addition to selling Vaculug’s own Retreaded OTR tyres he will also offer the new Yokohama and Magna rage as well as promoting VMS, the industries leading Fleet Managed System which has a growing number of plant and machinery users.

Vaculug is upbeat regarding the new appointment:

“We are delighted to welcome Alan on board and wish him every success. His extensive knowledge and experience of the OTR industry has given him an excellent understanding of our customers’ technical needs and as such he will be working with the country’s larger distribution and OTR and Truck Industries fleets, as Vaculug continues to strengthen its position in this sector”

To further support the wide range of bespoke tyre solutions, Vaculug provides an advanced on-line tyre management and reporting service (VMS, or Vaculug Fleet Management) which enables customers to keep track of each tyre within their fleet.