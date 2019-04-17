Vaculug, Europe’s largest independent retreader, last week appointed Dawn Wilson-Smith and Jonathan Ford to head up Business Development for the North West and South regions respectively in the UK.

Dawn joined the commercial vehicle industry in 2003 and brings with her extensive sales and negotiation skills to Vaculug. Dawn held the position of Fleet Sales Executive at MAN Truck and Bus UK Ltd for over eleven years winning numerous sales awards along the way. She then moved brands to sales within Mercedes-Benz Trucks and latterly became Business Development Manager at Quinton Tyres where her tyre solutions experience and product knowledge was further expanded. Dawn’s region will be the M62 corridor and the North West and North East of the country.

Jonathan joins Vaculug after working for Michelin for the last 24 years. Jonathan will cover the region of South Wales, the West Midlands and the South and South West of the country.

Vaculug’s Fleet Sales Director, Dave Alsop, is upbeat regarding the new appointments: “We are delighted to welcome Dawn and Jonathan on board and wish them both every success. Their extensive knowledge and experience have given them an excellent understanding of our customers’ operational and technical needs and as such they will be working with the country’s larger distribution and logistics fleets, as Vaculug continues to strengthen its position in this sector”

To further support their wide range of bespoke tyre solutions, Vaculug provides an advanced on-line tyre management and reporting service (VMS, or Vaculug Fleet Management) which enables customers to keep track of each tyre within their fleet.