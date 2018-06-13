Trelleborg has joined the Valtra Smart Tour 2018 roadshow as an official partner. The Valtra Smart Tour demo fleet is equipped with Trelleborg tyres and Trelleborg will have a stand at Smart Tour locations. With the collaboration, both Valtra and Trelleborg aim to provide their customers with a more comprehensive customer experience at the roadshow and offer a good platform to deepen the discussion about Valtra tractors and Trelleborg tyres.

Valtra’s annual roadshow, this year named Valtra Smart Tour, has been fully rebuilt for 2018. This year the demo truck will travel all across Europe to over 15 countries, hitting the road every week. Around 70 Smart Tour events have been organised already this year with still over 110 events left for 2018