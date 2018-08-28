Van den Ban support customers during the winter season”

International tyre importer and distributor Van den Ban Group (VDB) will support its customers during the coming hectic winter period. VDB does not only offer an extensive assortment, good availability and competitive prices. They offer their customers the ‘complete package’.

The Dutch tyre distributor is totally prepared for the season. The winter and all season assortment is further expanded compared to previous years. Their offer in well-known premium brands, quality brands en budget brands, make sure they cover all price segments. A wide range in its private labels, makes the assortment complete. VDB has in total over 10.000 SKU’s in stock, which guarantees a broad availability.

Private labels Novex & Goldline Also during the winter season VDB offers an extensive range in its private labels Novex and Goldline. Quality brand Novex is known for its wide range, competitive prices and customer support. The total Novex winter range for PCR (Snow Speed 3) and LT (Snow Speed LT) consists of more than 50 sizes. Additionally, Novex offers an all season pattern which is available in more than 50 sizes as well.

VDB’s private budget label Goldline is received very positively in the market. Goldline offers modern patterns, complete assortment, good price-quality ratio and extensive marketing support. The Goldline winter assortment for PCR (GLW1) and LT (Gltw91) consists of no less than 73 sizes, ranging from 13 up to 20 inch. The wide all season assortment consists of the patterns GL 4season (PCR) and GL 4season LT (LT) and is available in over 50 sizes.

Popular SUV budget brand Gripmax Budget brand Gripmax is already indispensable in VDB’s assortment for many years now. VDB perfectly responds to the increasing demand for affordable SUV/4x4 tyres. The brand excels in its wide size range. The Gripmax winter assortment consists of more than 100 sizes, ranging from 16 up to 22 inch. The all season assortment consists of almost 30 sizes. 20 new sizes will be added to the all season range in the near future. Conclusion: this sportive brand offers a suitable tyre for almost every SUV.

More than a tyre supplier VDB’s goal: supporting its customers in their (local) business, in many different areas. First of all, they ensure that their customers are able to keep their stocks up to date. They achieve this by fast and accurate deliveries and giving customers the possibility to order tyres 24/7 by their modern E-commerce or VDB app.

The tyre wholesaler also offers additional services that create added value for its customers such as IT-solutions and extensive marketing support.

VDB: “We strive to be more than a multi brand tyre supplier. We offer our customers the complete package, to support them expanding their own business. This compliments our mission to be Your Total Tyre Supplier!’’