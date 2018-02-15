VDO offer Free Spring Seminars about the Future of Tachographs

Continental Automotive launch a Spring season of seminars to UK Fleet Operators. The idea of the seminars are to inform Transport Operators on the upcoming changes to Digital Tachograph legislation in 2019 with the introduction of Smart tachographs.

“We aim to make the use of Digital Tachographs and the management of data as easy and as uncomplicated as possible and believe that education is the only way around this,” said Kevin Green, Head of Fleet Sales at Continental.

Green continued, “By taking away the myths that surround the new legislation we believe UK fleets will feel far more capable of adapting to the changes that will take place.

“The seminars will be a good time to discuss the changes within the tachograph World and also it is a perfect opportunity to showcase our many products and services that Continental will be introducing in the coming years. Continental are a global organization with strong beliefs about investment in the future of transportation throughout the UK and the rest of the World.”

For information about venues for these free upcoming events please email: uk@vdo.com