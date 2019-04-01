Scottish tyre businesses are being encouraged to become world leaders in sustainability and embrace the economic opportunities that environmental changes can bring.

The VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards (VIBES) is celebrating its 20thyear and is calling on Scottish businesses to mark the milestone by helping to tackle the environmental challenges facing Scotland and the rest of the world.

Businesses in Scotland have already seen an impact first hand on the risks associated with climate change, when food producers and tyre businesses were faced with water scarcity last summer. Recent studies have shown that we only have 12 years to avert a climate change disaster and that by 2050, 1.8m* people in West Central Scotland will be affected as a result of climate changes.

Commenting, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, said: “We are all aware of the urgent environmental issues affecting our planet, and businesses across Scotland have a vital role to play in helping to safeguard it for future generations.

“I look forward to the VIBES Awards celebrating those businesses that are leading on developing sustainable solutions and environmental practices while embracing a vibrant and innovative circular economy.”

Tyre businesses are being encouraged to follow the example of Vegware and Paterson Arran Ltd. who have shown that environmental best practice can also bring economic benefits including financial savings, an engaged workforce, positive working culture and improved competitiveness as well as contributing towards a better economy and society as a whole.

Since its inception in 1999, the VIBES Scottish Business Awards have recognised and rewarded more than 150 businesses that have championed sustainability by identifying ways to tackle the impact on the planet by reducing consumption on its resources. This has included everything from increasing recycling and facilitating active travel to reducing consumption of raw materials by adopting a more circular approach.

In Scotland alone, there’s an estimated £1billion** benefit for circular economy businesses in key cities and regions while on a global level at least 12 trillion dollars*** of market opportunities and 380million jobs could be created by 2030 if sustainable development goals were adopted in food and agriculture, cities, energy, health and wellbeing.