Viking’s Exclusive online Sailun promotion

Viking is delighted to announce that Park’s Motor Group were the lucky winners from its recent online prize draw promotion, which saw an iPad on offer as a reward for purchasing two or more Sailun tyres.

Park’s Motor Group has been a valued customer of Viking for the last 15 years and is Scotland’s leading independent motor group representing 24 different franchises.

Park’s Motor Group Aftersales Director, Willie Cumming was the recipient of the iPad. Willie commented “I am delighted to receive the iPad on behalf of the Park’s Motor Group. Since the launch of Sailun by Viking last year we have offered the brand throughout our dealer network and have been very happy with the feedback we have received”

The prize draw was part of an exclusive online incentive whereby customers could not only benefit from a discount when purchasing 2 or more Sailun branded tyres but they would also be entered into a prize draw for an iPad. Rikki Kane, Viking Wholesale Tyres Sales Director commented “These promotions are a great way to reward our customers for their loyalty whilst raising their awareness of the Sailun brand. More and more of our customers are now benefiting from the excellent quality and value that the Sailun range offers. ”

Viking Wholesale Tyres are the exclusive distributors of the Sailun brand and stock the full range of passenger car, runflat, 4x4, SUV and van tyres.

