Visitor Registration now open for CV Show

The UK’s biggest and best event for the road transport, distribution and logistics industries is now open for visitor registration via the official website www.cvshow.com

The 2018 Show will take place once again at the NEC in Birmingham from 24-26 April, and exhibition space is already close to capacity with leading names from across the commercial vehicle spectrum, road transport, distribution and logistics supply business. From truck, van and trailer manufacturers to fork lift trucks, insurers, tyre companies, telematics, training providers and fuels and lubricants suppliers, the CV Show is the premier destination and one-stop-shop for everyone involved in the CV world. The CV Show 2017 exceeded 20,000 visitors once again, and this year’s event retains the larger floorplan to accommodate the rising numbers of exhibitors. Visitors can view all the latest details including the floorplan,

The Workshop zone in Hall 4 will be the shop window into a massive range of products covering everything needed to keep vehicles running at maximum efficiency, from OE components and replacement parts to maintenance management systems, garage, workshop and bodyshop equipment.

CV Show Director, Rob Skelton, said: “Once more the CV Show is providing the best opportunity of the year for visitors to meet all of their sourcing needs under one roof. From truck, van and trailer manufacturers through to ancillary service providers, there is no better business-to-business environment for any individual or company involved in the road transport industry.

“The bigger show area in 2017 was a huge hit and saw over 400 exhibitors and more than 20,000 visitors yet again. To get the most from the event and all the latest information we encourage visitors to register now for a free entry pass, ensuring they receive important updates in the run-up to the event.”

To register to attend the CV Show for free, go to www.cvshow.com